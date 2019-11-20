Photos: Fit-again Man Utd stars return to training ahead of Sheffield Utd game

Manchester United welcomed a host of their injured stars back to training at Carrington today.

Defenders Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe, and midfielder Nemanja Matic, are all fit again after the international break and joined their team-mates on the training pitch to prepare for this weekend’s return to action against Sheffield United.

But there was no sign of Paul Pogba, who is still building up his fitness and is not yet ready to return from his ankle injury.

Scott McTominay remains sidelined with his injury.