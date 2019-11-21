Photos: Mo Salah back in training, but doubtful for Crystal Palace game

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has returned to training at Melwood, but remains an injury doubt for Saturday’s return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace.

The Egypt international sat out his side’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification games due to an ankle injury.

He returned to Merseyside and was pictured at work in the gym at the Reds’ training ground yesterday.

But he is not expected to start at Selhurst Park this weekend and might not be fit enough for the bench.