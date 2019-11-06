Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Arsenal captain after Granit Xhaka stripped of armband

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the captaincy following his recent clash with the club’s supporters.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the new club captain.

Whereas Xhaka has never really won over Arsenal supporters, Aubameyang is a firm fan favourite.

The 30-year-old, who took the armband for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers and will retain it, has scored 50 goals in 76 games since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang has previously captained Dortmund on occasion and is also the captain of the Gabon national team.

Emery confirmed that Xhaka, aged 27, would no longer skipper his side at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League clash with Vitoria.

He told reporters: “I had a meeting with him and told him he is no longer in the captain’s group.

“He accepted my decision. I needed to take a decision and now it’s closed.”

Xhaka was booed as he slowly made his way off the pitch after being substituted in last month’s draw with Crystal Palace.

He responded by cupping his ear, swearing at the crowd, taking off his shirt and walking straight down the tunnel.