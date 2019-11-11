A Quick Update On The Current 2019/20 English Premier League

One of the best football leagues in the world is the English Premier League. The new 2019/20 season kicked off at the beginning of August and marks the 28th season of the Premier League. While many consider it to be one of the top leagues to follow, it is also one of the toughest ones too. Twenty teams are taking part to fight for every point and stay at the top of the league table. There have been many tense and exciting games so far this season, but it can be anyone’s game at the end of the tournament in May 2020. Here are just some teams and players that fans should watch out for this season:

Chelsea

Lampard’s Young Blue Army has really been a breath of fresh air at Stamford Bridge. They have shown great character throughout the season by picking themselves up from the heavy defeat to Manchester United on Matchday 1 and other poor performances after that. When you look at it from a different perspective, the transfer ban was actually a blessing in disguise for Chelsea. The young academy Chelsea products – Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James – have really shown the Premier League what they’re made of. These players have had some decent performances and have, in one way, or another contributed to points tally of Chelsea that sees them currently sitting fourth on the table behind Leicester in third on goal difference. There are also other exciting players, like the young American Christian Pulisic, who’s currently on a hot streak after helping himself to a hat-trick against Burnley.

Top player to watch out for:

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea’s young Englishman has shown that he can take on the ‘cursed’ number 9 Chelsea jersey. The 22-year-old is Lampard’s first-choice striker and has certainly repaid the faith with the goals he’s scoring. He’s currently the league’s second top scorer, with 10 goals, which shows that the young English lad has the aptitude to rub shoulders with the best in the industry.

Tammy has some pretty incredible stats that justify his place in the first team from his spells at Bristol (23 goals), Swansea (5 goals), Aston Villa (25 goals). Abraham has shown that he has grown and can perform at this level of the game, and he looks to attain even more goals throughout the rest of the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool

Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in England right now. They lead the Premier League, ahead of champions Manchester City who are currently in fourth place after yesterday’s defeat at Anfield. According to BBC Sport, Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table with an impressive 34 points so far. Their front-three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mo Salah are free-scoring as always and are a constant threat to defences. No team has so far been able to stop them this season, and that sort of mental fortitude is what wins titles. If they continue on their impressive form for the rest of the season, they are sure to clinch the Premier League trophy after 30 long years of waiting. If you’d like to bet on whether Liverpool will win over Manchester City, then fans can gamble on their favourite teams and take part in English Premier League betting at 21.co.uk.

Top player to watch out for:

Sadio Mane

The Senegal international is in red hot form this season. He has really grown into his element the past few years under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp. He currently has seven goals to his name this season and was the difference-maker in Liverpool’s 2-1 comeback victory at Villa Park, providing an assist for the equaliser and heading in a late winner, then getting himself on the scoresheet against City yesterday. He has truly been the stand-out player for Liverpool FC so far, and his form is only set to rise as the season progresses. If Liverpool is to win the 2019/20 English Premier League trophy, Mane will for sure be at the front of the action. He epitomizes everything good for Liverpool.

Important fixtures that have already taken place in this season

Manchester United vs. Chelsea (4-0)

This top fixture took place on Matchday 1, where Manchester United put on a tantalising performance on their home patch. They beat Chelsea 4-0 on what was a day to remember for The Theatre of Dreams faithfuls. The second leg of this fixture is one to watch out for.

Southampton vs. Leicester (0-9)

On Matchday 10, something unprecedented happened in the Premier League. One the 25th October, fans were left stunned by the Southampton 0-9 Leicester City match. Leicester ended up breaking the Premier League record with the biggest scoreline for an away team in the top-flight. At the same time, it was the Saint’s worst-ever defeat. Leicester becomes the second team after Manchester United to win a match by a nine-goal margin.