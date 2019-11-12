Raheem Sterling reacts to clash with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has issued a statement in the wake of his clash with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The England team-mates had an altercation in the canteen at St George’s Park, having previously squared up to each in the final minutes of Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield last Sunday.

Sterling, who has been dropped for Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro after allegedly grabbing Gomez by the throat, has now posted on social media to admit his emotions had got the better of him.

He wrote: “First and foremost everyone knows what that game means to me.

“Everyone knows that I am not that way inclined and more to the point, both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on.

“We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me. We move, this is why we play this sport because of our love for it.

“Me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a 5-10 second thing. It’s done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is. Let’s get focus on our game on Thursday.”