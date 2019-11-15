Raheem Sterling reacts to Joe Gomez being booed

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has taken to social media in response to England fans booing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez during last night’s Euro 2020 qualification win over Montenegro.

Gomez came off the bench as a 70th-minute replacement for Mason Mount. He was booed by some of the Wembley crowd following his clash with Sterling at St George’s Park earlier in the week.

But Sterling, who was dropped for the game due to the incident, has defended Gomez.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “To all the @England fans, I wanted to leave things at it was but tonight I have to speak again : it was hard for me to see my team mate get booed for something that was my fault.

“Joe hasn’t done anything wrong & for me to see someone who keeps his head down and work hard especially after a difficult week for him to be booed when he came on tonight was wrong.

I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence. I felt as though I had to say this.”