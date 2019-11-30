Skype Betting with Eastbridge: A High Roller’s Dream

Every bettor, especially high-rollers, dreams of betting on the highest limits possible with the best odds without the fear of having their bets voided or cancelled.

Luckily, it’s no longer just a dream.

What is Skype Betting?

Skype betting is considered to be a more convenient and secure way to place your bets. The entire thing is pretty straightforward since all you need is a Skype account and a betting broker who offers the service, and you’re all set.

Now, the reason why it’s considered to be “a high roller’s dream” is because Skype betting gives you the chance to place bets at higher prices and better odds — without having your account closed.

How Does Skype Betting Work?

Betting through Skype first requires registering with a betting agent. After that, they’ll walk you through how the entire system works.

More often than not, all it involves is you send a Skype message to your broker or agent, giving the league, stake, team and bet that you want. Your agent will look for the best price available, get back to you to confirm the bet and place the bet for you.

If you’re wondering how your betting broker manages to find better prices, it’s because they place your bets in private Asian bookies. Now, depending on your location, some of these bookies may not be accessible to you because of restrictions. Hence, your betting broker serves as your bridge to access better prices — and all you need is a Skype account.

What Is Eastbridge and How Do I Use It?

As convenient as Skype betting sounds, you might be baffled to know that there are only a few betting agents who offer the service.

Now, in terms of choosing betting agents, you can never go wrong with Eastbridge. They’re easily one of the best and most reliable sports betting brokers out there — especially when Skype betting is one of their main services.

The best thing about Eastbridge is that they have access to higher limits that are not easily accessible just anywhere. On top of that, if you’re a fan of football (or soccer), you’re in luck because they also offer live betting — that’s how fast their operators work.

As advertised on their website, their Skype betting service was created ideally for professional bettors, quants and syndicates. That being said, Eastbridge focuses on being the best platform via a betting agent that helps its clients increase their betting profits.

If you want Eastbridge to be your betting broker, all you have to do is visit their contact page and fill out the form. Meanwhile, they have a 24/7 Skype customer support (Skype ID: custserve01) at the ready if you have other questions or enquiries.

Conclusion

If you’re a high-roller, you will definitely love the convenience skype betting has to offer.

Skype betting gives you the chance to place the highest stakes you desire — bringing your betting experience into a higher level.