Sport is an integral part of physical culture, where the main emphasis is placed on the person’s physical development, health improvement and well-being. One word and so many meanings! Sports is a type of activity of people aimed at achieving a given result in a person’s physical development.

Professional sport is a part of it, aimed at achieving a certain result in athletes’ physical activity, victories, and new sports records. Sports, including the Olympics, Championships, and Tournaments, detect the best athletes. Of course, every athlete’s dream is to win the Olympic Games (the largest world competitions that appeared in ancient Greece and subsequently gathered participants from around the world).

Over its history of development (which goes far into the past, starting almost from the Stone Age), a large number of sports have appeared where everyone could realise their most outstanding abilities. Sports training is provided by various sports organisations specialising in certain sports.



What is a responsible bola kaki game? This is a concept that provides for the right behaviour (even at the casino). It also means that the player must first consider sports as ordinary entertainment, and only then as an opportunity to make money.

The development, promotion, and popularisation of sports are carried out by various Sports Federations, Associations and Unions, although the Ministry of Sports, Tourism and Youth Policy plays the main role in this. Sport surrounds us almost from birth: in kindergarten, school, and institute. Many choose it as their profession. This is greatly facilitated by the huge and ever-increasing popularity of sports and a healthy lifestyle.

Basketball

One kind of sport is basketball. At the beginning of the development of modern basketball, a basket for peaches was used for a game. This led to the fact that every ball scored was got out using a ladder. Only years later, someone guessed to cut off the bottom of the basket.

The basketball-like game was mentioned even by ancient Mayans. This game was called “pok-ta-pok.” Baskets were carved directly in the stones, and the ball was made of rubber. In modern opinion, the only drawback of this game was the sacrifice of the winning team (for the next game with the gods). The history of modern basketball starts in the late XIX century in Massachusetts. James Naismith became its author.

This game began to spread rapidly among schoolchildren and students, and already in 1986, the first match was played among professionals. After that, foreign teams and various associations started to appear. One of the most famous modern NBAs appeared after the Second World War in June 1946. Since 1936, this sport was included in the program of the Summer Olympic Games.

Many world basketball legends were from the USSR. For example, Jānis Krūmiņš, who only started playing basketball at the age of 23. For three years, he won the Soviet championship and became a silver medalist at the Olympics of 1956. Thanks to high professionalism, Soviet national teams almost always entered the TOP-3 world championships. In the team event (we mean both men’s and women’s categories) of the Olympic Games, USSR was second only to the USA. Russian national teams are also highly assessed in the world ranking.

Regular basketball games contribute to complex physical development, as it includes running, jumping, and various hand movements. Agility, accuracy, and eye estimation are also being trained. Thanks to this, basketball can be an excellent pastime for the company of young people who care about their health.