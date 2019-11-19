Spurs sack Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine boss leaves the club after five years in charge.

In a statement confirming the 47-year-old’s departure, chairman Daniel Levy said: “We were extremely reluctant to make this change.

“It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls on the board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the club’s best interests.”

Pochettino joined Spurs in May 2014. He has guided them to a second, two third and one fourth place finish during his four full seasons in charge.

He also led the north Londoners to last season’s Champions League final, but the Tottenham hierarchy has taken action with the club currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

The former Southampton and Espanyol coach has been strongly linked with the Manchester United and Real Madrid jobs during his time in charge of Tottenham.

His assistant Jesus Perez has also left the club, as have coaches Miguel D’Agostino and Toni Jimenez.

The Tottenham website crashed after the club issued the statement confirming Pochettino’s departure.

Spurs return to action after the international break against West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime. They are yet to announce who will succeed Pochettino.