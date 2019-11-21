Spurs team news ahead of Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge against West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho takes charge of the team for the first time as they return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Saturday.

The club’s joint record signing Tanguy Ndombele (groin) and experienced defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) both face late fitness tests. They have begun to take part in training again, but will be assessed closer to kick-off to determine whether they are fit enough to be considered for selection.

Winger Erik Lamela (hamstring) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (elbow) remain injured and are ruled out of this game.

Fellow keeper Michel Vorm sustained a calf strain in training on Monday and is ruled out until December.

That leaves Argentina international Paulo Gazzaniga – who hails from former boss Mauricio Pochettino’s hometown of Murphy – as the only senior goalkeeping option for Mourinho’s first match in charge.

Other than Ndombele, the rest of the Spurs’ international players came through the recent games with their national teams unscathed.