Spurs vs Olympiacos team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Greek side Olympiacos tomorrow evening in new coach Jose Mourinho’s first home game and first Champions League game in charge.

Left-back Ben Davies is ruled out with the ankle injury he picked up during last weekend’s victory over West Ham United. That means Danny Rose, who came off the bench in the 75th minute at the London Stadium to replace Davies, is set to start on Tuesday night in place of the Wales international.

Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Michel Vorm (calf) are also sidelined, which means Paulo Gazzaniga will continue between the sticks.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela (hamstring) is still unavailable.

In better news for Mourinho, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (groin) has shaken off the injury he sustained on international duty with France and has returned to training. Defender Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) is also back in full training and both are in contention to feature against Olympiacos.