Spurs vs Sheffield United team news

Tottenham Hotspur host Sheffield United in a 3pm kick-off in the Premier League tomorrow. Here’s the team news ahead of the game.

Spurs team news

Tottenham can call upon forward Heing-min Son after his red card against Everton last week was overturned.

Mauricio Pochettino is still without Jan Vertonghen (hamstring), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (elbow).

The Tottenham boss must decide whether to give Giovani Lo Celso a first Premier League start after the former Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain man scored against Red Star Belgrade on his full debut.

Sheffield United team news

Blades boss Chris Wilder says he will assess several players who are carrying minor injuries going into tomorrow’s game, but did not confirm which players are doubts for the game.

One of those expected to undergo a late fitness test is midfielder John Egan.

Forward Callum Robinson is in contention for a recall to the starting XI having been favoured by Wilder for away matches so far this season.