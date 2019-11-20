Tottenham players’ goodbye messages to Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting farewell messages to sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on their social media accounts.
The Argentine boss, aged 47, was fired by Spurs on Tuesday evening.
In the wake of the news, some of his former players took to Twitter to give their reactions.
Star striker Harry Kane said he would be forever thankful to Pochettino.
Both Kane and attacking midfielder Dele Alli called their ex-boss a friend.
Alli said he couldn’t thank Pochettino enough.
Midfielder Harry Winks thanked Pochettino for putting his trust in him and making his dreams of being a Spurs player come true.
Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4
I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR
Gaffer I will be forever grateful for the faith and trust you placed in me. You gave me my opportunity to achieve my dream of playing for our great club. Thank you for all the things you have taught me both as a player and as a man. Wishing you the very best of luck for the future. Thank you! 💙