Tottenham players’ goodbye messages to Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting farewell messages to sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on their social media accounts.

The Argentine boss, aged 47, was fired by Spurs on Tuesday evening.

In the wake of the news, some of his former players took to Twitter to give their reactions.

Star striker Harry Kane said he would be forever thankful to Pochettino.

Both Kane and attacking midfielder Dele Alli called their ex-boss a friend.

Alli said he couldn’t thank Pochettino enough.

Midfielder Harry Winks thanked Pochettino for putting his trust in him and making his dreams of being a Spurs player come true.

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019