Tottenham star upset after being left out of team photo

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been left upset after being omitted from Belgium’s latest team photo.

The 32-year-old’s current injury has ruled him out of the Red Devils’ squad for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Russia and Cyprus.

That meant he also missed the photoshoot for Belgium’s new home kit.

When national team colleague Yannick Carrasco took to social media to share the resulting picture and describe it as a “new family portrait” it cut a bit too close to the bone for Vertonghen’s liking.