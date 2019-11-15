Tottenham’s Harry Kane reacts to hat-trick for England vs Montenegro

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane helped himself to three of the goals as England recorded a 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley last night.

Kane’s hat-trick helped the Three Lions secure qualification for Euro 2020. On a personal level, it also moved him above the likes of Alan Shearer in the England goalscoring charts.

Posting on Twitter a photo of him posing with the matchball, Kane wrote: “The perfect night. Win and qualify. 1000th @england game. And a hattrick to top it off.”

Kane now has 31 goals for his country in just 44 caps. He is sixth on the list of all-time top goalscorers.