Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon reacts to Champions League debut

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon has been giving his thoughts on making his Champions League debut.

The England Under-21 international came off the bench in last night’s 0-4 win over Red Star Belgrade and bagged the assist when Christian Eriksen completed the scoring.

After making his Premier League debut against Everton last weekend, the former Fulham man got his first taste of European action on Wednesday evening.

Sessegnon has been sidelined due to injury since joining Spurs from the Cottagers in the summer transfer window.

Writing on Twitter after last night’s game, Sessegnon said: “Job done ✅ Tough place to go but a positive performance all round from the team.

“Improving every day and a proud moment for me making my UCL debut.”