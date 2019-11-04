Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates 100th Liverpool appearance

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has posted on social media to mark his 100th appearance for the club.

The England international, aged 21, hit the milestone in Saturday’s dramatic win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The local lad, who has been on the Reds’ books since 2004, made his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2016.

He has made 66 (which also happens to be his shirt number) appearances in the Premier League and played 26 games in the Champions League, including the victory over Spurs in last season’s final.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “This club 😍 Very proud to have made 100 appearances. More to come…”