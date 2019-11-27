Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to 2-2 draw at Valencia

Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of this evening’s 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Mestalla.

Frank Lampard’s side kept qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds in their own hands going into their final group game by securing a point from their trip to Spain.

After falling behind in the 40th minute, the Blues equalised a minute later through Mateo Kovacic.

Christian Pulisic gave the visitors the lead early in the second-half, but Daniel Wass equalised when the flight of his cross bamboozled Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with eight minutes to play.

Here’s what the Blues players had to say about the game.