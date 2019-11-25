Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to defeat at Man City

Chelsea’s players have been giving their thoughts on yesterday evening’s defeat at Manchester City.

Frank Lampard’s side suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against his former club.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante gave the visitors a first-half lead, but City took the lead before the break through Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea’s young team appeared to take heart from being disappointed about an away defeat against the champions.

Here’s what the Blues’ players had to say about their efforts at the Etihad Stadium.

It was not enough to get points but we will keep working hard to keep improving as a team. Thank you for your support and focus on our important game on Wednesday 💪🏻💙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/qU0FFIL761 — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 23, 2019