Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw with Napoli

Liverpool came from behind to draw with Napoli in last night’s Champions League group game at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren’s 65th-minute goal cancelled out Dries Mertens’ opener for the Serie A side.

The result means the holders need at least a point from their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to be certain of a place in the knockout rounds, although they remain top of the group one point ahead of Napoli.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about yesterday’s game.