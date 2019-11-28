Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw with Napoli
Liverpool came from behind to draw with Napoli in last night’s Champions League group game at Anfield.
Dejan Lovren’s 65th-minute goal cancelled out Dries Mertens’ opener for the Serie A side.
The result means the holders need at least a point from their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to be certain of a place in the knockout rounds, although they remain top of the group one point ahead of Napoli.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about yesterday’s game.
Not at our best but it’s still in our hands 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/GuS8g6T9Im— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 27, 2019