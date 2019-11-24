Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Crystal Palace

Liverpool maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring early in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Wilfried Zaha appeared to have secured a point for the Eagles when he equalised in the 82nd minute, but Firmino reinstated the Reds’ lead three minutes later.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.