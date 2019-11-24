Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to victory over Crystal Palace
Liverpool maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring early in the second half at Selhurst Park.
Wilfried Zaha appeared to have secured a point for the Eagles when he equalised in the 82nd minute, but Firmino reinstated the Reds’ lead three minutes later.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Another great perfomance, boys. We keep moving forward. 🔥🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SXnWHSGDKS— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 23, 2019
3 points! #YNWA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LPBa0KBrcu— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 23, 2019
Picking up where we left off, +3 points 🙌🏾We keep fighting 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/E7wRk8jcni— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 23, 2019
Si Senõr!!! pic.twitter.com/VKhJsRf3Yd— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 23, 2019
Leaving London happy… #YNWA pic.twitter.com/OBJZD4s3N4— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) November 23, 2019
Support 💪🏻— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 23, 2019
Spirit ❤️
Points 3️⃣ #findaway#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3o35WhBCfP
Be sure: If there's any option… WE GO FOR IT! 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/nf5UTVOZBG— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 23, 2019