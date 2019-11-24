Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to 3-3 draw with Sheffield Utd

Manchester United were held to a 3-3 draw by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Red Devils trailed 2-0 at one stage, but fought back to take the lead through debut Premier League goals for Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood, plus a Marcus Rashford strike.

Bit Oli McBurnie equalised in the 90th minute to ensure the points were shared.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Goalscorer Rashford complained that the team had been “way off it for 70 minutes”.

Way off it for 70 minutes and that’s cost us three points today.



Good response to come back but can’t complain about result. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/3X1sjaDaWz — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 24, 2019