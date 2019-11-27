Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to comeback win over Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on the social media in the wake of last night’s comeback win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Last season’s beaten finalists looked to be heading for an embarrassing defeat in Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge after their Greek opponents raced into a 0-2 lead.

But Spurs fought back through Dele Alli, Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier to secure a 4-2 victory and a place in the knockout rounds.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts.

