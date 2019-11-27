Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to comeback win over Olympiacos

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on the social media in the wake of last night’s comeback win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Last season’s beaten finalists looked to be heading for an embarrassing defeat in Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge after their Greek opponents raced into a 0-2 lead.

But Spurs fought back through Dele Alli, Harry Kane (two) and Serge Aurier to secure a 4-2 victory and a place in the knockout rounds.

Here’s what the Tottenham players had to say about their efforts.

Did it the hard way but a great win and bring on the last 16 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/C3ZdXTeYje — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 26, 2019

Final 16 qualification ✔️ Great attitude from the lads tonight and the home support was class. #COYS pic.twitter.com/H3t2OqQuZ4 — Dele (@dele_official) November 26, 2019

We were determined to make things right in the second half!Great way to bounce back guys! On to the next one 👊🏻 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Em4Vx1kJJC — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) November 26, 2019