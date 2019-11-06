Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to dramatic 4-4 draw with Ajax

Chelsea came from 1-4 down to secure a 4-4 draw at home to Ajax in last night’s Champions League game.

The Blues appeared to be heading for a comprehensive defeat as they trailed by three goals. But Cesar Azpilicueta pulled a goal back, before a bizarre passage of play that resulted in second yellow cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman, and a penalty for Chelsea.

Jorginho converted his second penalty of the game, with youngster Reece James later grabbing a dramatic equaliser.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.