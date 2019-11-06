Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to dramatic 4-4 draw with Ajax
Chelsea came from 1-4 down to secure a 4-4 draw at home to Ajax in last night’s Champions League game.
The Blues appeared to be heading for a comprehensive defeat as they trailed by three goals. But Cesar Azpilicueta pulled a goal back, before a bizarre passage of play that resulted in second yellow cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman, and a penalty for Chelsea.
Jorginho converted his second penalty of the game, with youngster Reece James later grabbing a dramatic equaliser.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game.
We never give up. We are @ChelseaFC! 💪🏿💙 #comeonchelsea #uefachampionsleague #nevergiveup #CFC #W10 #wearechelsea pic.twitter.com/7Sl1HDClhS
— Willian (@willianborges88) November 6, 2019
SPIRIT💙⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/gxbddEd6b5
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) November 6, 2019
We believed in the comeback and we fought until the end! Thanks for your support! 💪🏻💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/qzOU2VZu48
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 5, 2019