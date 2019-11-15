Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to England’s win over Montenegro

Chelsea’s current crop of youngsters had a part to play as England secured qualification for Euro 2020 last night.

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount started the qualification game against Montenegro at Wembley, with Tammy Abraham coming off the bench to score the seventh goal in a 7-0 win for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi had to settle for an evening as unused substitutes.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game, including Abraham’s reaction to scoring his first senior goal for England.