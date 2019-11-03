Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Watford

Chelsea recorded a 1-2 away win over Watford in yesterday’s Premier League game.

Striker Tammy Abraham’s early goal gave the Blues the lead at Vicarage Road.

In-form Christian Pulisic – fresh from his hat-trick against Burnley last weekend – doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half.

Gerard Deulofeu pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for the Hornets, but Frank Lampard’s side held on to secure all three points.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Great game and important 3 points. Keep pushing..!! @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/RwyJWGa0Pt — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) November 2, 2019