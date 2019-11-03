Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to victory over Watford
Chelsea recorded a 1-2 away win over Watford in yesterday’s Premier League game.
Striker Tammy Abraham’s early goal gave the Blues the lead at Vicarage Road.
In-form Christian Pulisic – fresh from his hat-trick against Burnley last weekend – doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half.
Gerard Deulofeu pulled a goal back from the penalty spot for the Hornets, but Frank Lampard’s side held on to secure all three points.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to the game. Here’s what they had to say.
Back to winning ways @ChelseaFC ⚽️🅰️ #CFC pic.twitter.com/acUzzod7sM
— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) November 2, 2019
Another one 🙌🏼😅 +3 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/7KSVSAhrV6
— Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) November 2, 2019
Great game and important 3 points. Keep pushing..!! @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/RwyJWGa0Pt
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) November 2, 2019
Another great game, great win and a great night! @ChelseaFC 💙👍 pic.twitter.com/0VTvFgUHSe
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) November 2, 2019
Well done lads! Great victory today, let's keep going! #CFC #EP33 pic.twitter.com/AsctBXDAhj
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) November 2, 2019
💪🏻💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/OZBNr0mDwl
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) November 2, 2019
Massive win, boys! Well done!! + 3 points! 💪🏿⚽️ #CFC #premierleague #3points #W10 #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/A4moUGFQUR
— Willian (@willianborges88) November 2, 2019