Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Genk clash
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League group game.
The holders host their Belgian opponents at Anfield in their fourth match of this season’s competition. They are currently sitting second in their group, one point behind Napoli.
Genk are bottom of the group with one point.
Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum noted that it was the start of a big week, with a game against title rivals Manchester City to follow on Sunday.
Here’s what the Reds have had to say ahead of the Genk game.
That BIG week feeling pic.twitter.com/SW9lT2kLTd
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 4, 2019
Champions League Ready #ynwa pic.twitter.com/iBhitufl2J
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) November 4, 2019
#UCL pic.twitter.com/x2aml3GbJC
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 4, 2019
Back to the @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/vdB92IvhJc
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 4, 2019
When you see the champions league games are up next! pic.twitter.com/Yaev44H2Rz
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) November 4, 2019
Ready for more excitement – the @championsleague is back at Anfield tomorrow #YNWA pic.twitter.com/1kaQuyveBN
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 4, 2019
⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wDj8Ylo4d5
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) November 4, 2019