Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players look ahead to Genk clash

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League group game.

The holders host their Belgian opponents at Anfield in their fourth match of this season’s competition. They are currently sitting second in their group, one point behind Napoli.

Genk are bottom of the group with one point.

Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum noted that it was the start of a big week, with a game against title rivals Manchester City to follow on Sunday.

Here’s what the Reds have had to say ahead of the Genk game.

That BIG week feeling pic.twitter.com/SW9lT2kLTd — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 4, 2019

When you see the champions league games are up next! pic.twitter.com/Yaev44H2Rz — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) November 4, 2019