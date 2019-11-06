Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Genk

Liverpool secured a narrow win over Genk to move top of Champions League Group E last night.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – either side of Mbwana Samatta’s headed equaliser – gave the Reds all three points.

That meant they were able to take advantage of Napoli drawing with Red Bull Salzburg to leapfrog them in the group table.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

Fantastic night! Happy to score a goal and even happier to pick up 3 points! #YNWA #LIVGEN pic.twitter.com/4E41sRILcP — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 5, 2019