Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City

Liverpool set down a huge marker in the title race with a 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield yesterday afternoon.

The Reds took an eight-point lead at the top of the table – and a nine-point lead over Manchester City – courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

After signing off for the international break with a huge victory over their title rivals, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say.

Well done boys!! #YnwA❤️

Always Bobby ‍♂️

