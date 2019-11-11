Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man City
Liverpool set down a huge marker in the title race with a 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield yesterday afternoon.
The Reds took an eight-point lead at the top of the table – and a nine-point lead over Manchester City – courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.
After signing off for the international break with a huge victory over their title rivals, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.
Here’s what they had to say.
Massive win. What a performance, lads! We keep going! pic.twitter.com/4uPTiZu08I
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 10, 2019
3⃣ great goals ⚽️⚽️⚽️
3⃣ more points
#YNWA pic.twitter.com/2IYefF9Ssd
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 10, 2019
Never celebrate with Bobby pic.twitter.com/TR0iVHbcop
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 10, 2019
Get in Reds!!! Massive win! Thanks for the incredible support Anfield ❤️ ⠀
⠀#YNWA #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/dC3R0lxqge
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 10, 2019
You love to see it #YNWA pic.twitter.com/03XbuxOIok
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) November 10, 2019
Amazing performance, mates!
¡QUÉ PARTIDO, EQUIPO! https://t.co/TnLQ8sxpXd
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) November 10, 2019