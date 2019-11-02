Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to comeback win over Aston Villa

Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The table-topping Reds looked to be heading for defeat after Trezeguet opened the scoring for Villa in the 21st minute.

But left-back Andy Robertson equalised in the 87th-minute and Sadio Mane struck in injury time to secure victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on their dramatic victory. Here’s what they had to say.

YESS! Get in! 🔥 We Never Give Up 💪🏾 Massive thanks to all traveling fans for the support until the very end 🙏🏾❤ #YNWS #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/3ObIz3hWMO — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) November 2, 2019

Unbelievable scenes. We never give up 🔴 pic.twitter.com/nSJdbKsunW — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) November 2, 2019

⚠️ Health Warning ⚠️ If you suffer from anxiety or heart problems it’s not advisable to support LFC 😜#loveitrobbo#nevergiveup#YNWA pic.twitter.com/QTgb1e2Ea3 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 2, 2019