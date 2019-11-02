Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to comeback win over Aston Villa

By
-

Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The table-topping Reds looked to be heading for defeat after Trezeguet opened the scoring for Villa in the 21st minute.

But left-back Andy Robertson equalised in the 87th-minute and Sadio Mane struck in injury time to secure victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on their dramatic victory. Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

We never give up! #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on

View this post on Instagram

💪🏼🙌🏼 +3 #YnwA❤️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on