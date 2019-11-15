Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to England’s win over Montenegro

Liverpool had a strong presence as England secured qualification for Euro 2020 at Wembley last night.

Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for the Three Lions en route to a 7-0 win over Montenegro in their qualification game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes at right-back. Club-mate Joe Gomez came off the bench in the 70th-minute, but was booed by some of the Wembley crowd.

Here’s what the Liverpool contingent had to say about last night’s game.