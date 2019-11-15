Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to England’s win over Montenegro
Liverpool had a strong presence as England secured qualification for Euro 2020 at Wembley last night.
Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring for the Three Lions en route to a 7-0 win over Montenegro in their qualification game.
Trent Alexander-Arnold played the full 90 minutes at right-back. Club-mate Joe Gomez came off the bench in the 70th-minute, but was booed by some of the Wembley crowd.
Here’s what the Liverpool contingent had to say about last night’s game.
Honour to be a part of @England 1000th game. Top performance from the boys to secure qualification and nice to be amongst the goals! Special night all round! pic.twitter.com/yjAZtAIxMf
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) November 15, 2019
What a night pic.twitter.com/frO1PVngau
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) November 14, 2019