Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton

Manchester United signed off for the international break with victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford yesterday.

Goals from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford, either side of Davy Propper’s own goal, saw the Red Devils move up to seventh in the Premier League table, which is their highest position for two months.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Good way for us to head into the break. Class display from @Daniel_James_97 on his birthday too pic.twitter.com/stnddArFL8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 10, 2019

Great to get the 3points on my birthday! Thanks for all the wishes #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3qmLQ9ZT1V — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) November 10, 2019

Solid performance, now we keep pushing! pic.twitter.com/ls8SkA37b0 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 10, 2019

Important win before the break. We keep working hard and improving as a team ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xbZkKXtOQF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 10, 2019

MOTM performance from Brandon on his full debut Hope Scott’s injury isn’t too serious #MUFC ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/nuRSpQFQZc — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 10, 2019