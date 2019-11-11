Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Brighton
Manchester United signed off for the international break with victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford yesterday.
Goals from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford, either side of Davy Propper’s own goal, saw the Red Devils move up to seventh in the Premier League table, which is their highest position for two months.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Good way for us to head into the break. Class display from @Daniel_James_97 on his birthday too pic.twitter.com/stnddArFL8
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 10, 2019
Great to get the 3points on my birthday! Thanks for all the wishes #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3qmLQ9ZT1V
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) November 10, 2019
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) November 10, 2019
Solid performance, now we keep pushing! pic.twitter.com/ls8SkA37b0
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) November 10, 2019
Great performance guys! +3 ! pic.twitter.com/WNKRCYfGvM
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) November 10, 2019
Important win before the break. We keep working hard and improving as a team ❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xbZkKXtOQF
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 10, 2019
MOTM performance from Brandon on his full debut Hope Scott’s injury isn’t too serious #MUFC ❤️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/nuRSpQFQZc
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 10, 2019
Good day at the office #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rwdIwXPsSf
— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) November 10, 2019
Three points before the international break. Perfect #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rWPQO5qWYS
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) November 10, 2019