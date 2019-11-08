Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Partizan

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Europa League win over Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford.

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils a comfortable victory to keep them at the top of Group L and book their place in the knockout rounds.

Here’s what the Red Devils had to say about their efforts and bouncing back from their defeat to Bournemouth.

Efficient from us tonight and need to take that into the weekend. Great to score again and to set the kid @_MasonGreenwood up too 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/3rEThPv8QE — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 7, 2019