Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to England’s win over Montenegro

England’s Manchester United contingent have been posting on social media after Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions recorded a 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley last night to secure qualification for next summer’s tournament.

United stars Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire both played the full 90 minutes, with Rashford scoring the fourth goal.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson – currently on loan at Sheffield United – was an unused substitute.

After the final whistle, the Red Devils’ players took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game. Here’s what they had to say.

A thousand reasons why tonight was special but seeing my boy @tammyabraham bag his first for @england is right up there pic.twitter.com/EVSmamRLF1 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 14, 2019