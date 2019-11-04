Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 1-1 draw at Everton

Tottenham Hotspur players have been giving their reaction to yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Understandably, the result itself was overshadowed by the horrific injury suffered by Toffees midfielder Andre Gomes.

Heung-min Son was sent-off for the challenge that resulted in the injury, and Everton equalised late on against 10-man Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had appeared to be on course for victory after Dele Alli gave them the lead.

Here is what the Tottenham players had to say about the match and Gomes’ injury.

Tough game and frustrating result away from home. Wishing @aftgomes a speedy recovery, thoughts and prayers are with you🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/seb7zSuaK2 — Dele (@dele_official) November 3, 2019