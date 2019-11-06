Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory at Red Star Belgrade
Tottenham Hotspur picked up all three points from their visit to Red Star Belgrade in this evening’s Champions League group game.
Goals from Giovani Lo Celso, a brace from Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a 0-4 win in Serbia.
The result leaves Spurs just one win away from booking their place in the last-16.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.
Great away win in a very tough stadium. Congratulations @LoCelsoGiovani on your first goal. #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/jyIEJ2B2KX
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 6, 2019
A good performance tonight from the team 💪🏿 #COYS #MS17 #UCL pic.twitter.com/7EJuBCyhh4
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) November 6, 2019
Clean sheet, 3 points, 4 goals 💪 #COYS
Valla invicta, 3 puntos, 4 goles 👊 #VamosSpurs pic.twitter.com/Srp5vNszo1
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) November 6, 2019
Very important win ✅ Have to build on this and take it into the weekend 💪🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/0zzFQvOVeT
— Dele (@dele_official) November 6, 2019