Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to victory at Red Star Belgrade

Tottenham Hotspur picked up all three points from their visit to Red Star Belgrade in this evening’s Champions League group game.

Goals from Giovani Lo Celso, a brace from Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen gave Spurs a 0-4 win in Serbia.

The result leaves Spurs just one win away from booking their place in the last-16.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.