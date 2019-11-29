Unai Emery sacked by Arsenal

Arsenal have sacked head coach Unai Emery, with Freddie Ljungberg immediately being named as interim head coach.

In a statement issued this morning, the Gunners said they had taken the decision to get rid of Emery due to results and performances not being at the level required.

Last night’s Europa League defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt proved to be the Spaniard’s final game in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke said: “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.”

Former midfielder Ljungberg will take charge of the first-team for Sunday’s trip to Norwich City.

Arsenal’s statement said they had “full confidence in Freddie to take us forward”, but also said the search for a new head coach is underway.

The Gunners are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table with just four wins from their 13 league games so far this season.

Emery’s sacking comes less than two weeks after Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur fired manager Mauricio Pochettino.