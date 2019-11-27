Valencia vs Chelsea team news
Valencia team news
Valencia have a host of injury problems.
Mouctar Diakhaby is out and fellow centre-back Ezekiel Garay having missed training, so Los Che could start with a former Premier League central defensive partnership of Eliaquim Mangala and Gabriel Paulista.
Francois Coquelin is in contention, but fellow central midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is ruled out along with Denis Cheryshev.
Targetman Kevin Gameiro is back from injury and fit for this game.
Chelsea team news
Chelsea are without attacking midfielder Ross Barkley for their trip to the Mestalla to face Valencia.
Coach Frank Lampard insists the England international’s absence is due to an ongoing issue with an ankle injury, and not because of photos showing him topless in a nightclub during the international break.
Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has not made the trip to Spain either. He is carrying a slight thigh injury, but should be fit for this weekend.
Defender Antonio Rudiger (groin) and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) remain sidelined.