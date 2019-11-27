Valencia vs Chelsea team news

Valencia team news

Valencia have a host of injury problems.

Mouctar Diakhaby is out and fellow centre-back Ezekiel Garay having missed training, so Los Che could start with a former Premier League central defensive partnership of Eliaquim Mangala and Gabriel Paulista.

Francois Coquelin is in contention, but fellow central midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is ruled out along with Denis Cheryshev.

Targetman Kevin Gameiro is back from injury and fit for this game.