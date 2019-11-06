Victor Lindelof ruled out of Partizan Belgrade game

Manchester United will be without defender Victor Lindelof for their Europa League group game against Partizan Belgrade tomorrow evening.

The Sweden international picked up a knock in last week’s Carabao Cup fourth round win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Although he shook off the problem sufficiently to be able to start last weekend’s Premier League defeat at Bournemouth, he has been absent from training since the game at the Vitality Stadium and has now been ruled out of the Partizan game.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Lindelof is unavailable and is also a doubt for this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Norwegian is hopeful, but by no means certain, that the former Benfica man will be fit for the Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

He told United’s in-house TV channel MUTV: “No, Victor is out, so he won’t be available.

“Hopefully he can make the weekend but I’m not sure.”

None of United’s injured players are fit enough to be in contention to face Partizan.

Lindelof has been Solskjaer’s preferred central defensive partner for summer signing Harry Maguire in recent weeks.