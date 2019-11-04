Video: Alisson Becker speaks ahead of Genk game
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has faced reporters for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Genk.
The Brazil international, aged 27, is in line for his second Champions League appearance of the season, with a calf injury having limited his involvement to date.
Alisson was quizzed on several topics, including the accusations of diving levelled at team-mate Sadio Mane by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Reds keeper defended Mane, who he branded a top player.
You can watch Alisson’s press conference in the video below.