Video: Alisson Becker speaks ahead of Genk game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has faced reporters for a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Genk.

The Brazil international, aged 27, is in line for his second Champions League appearance of the season, with a calf injury having limited his involvement to date.

Alisson was quizzed on several topics, including the accusations of diving levelled at team-mate Sadio Mane by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Reds keeper defended Mane, who he branded a top player.

