Video and Photos: Spurs training ahead of Olympiacos game

Tottenham Hotspur have been training at their Hotspur Way base this morning as they prepare to face Olympiacos in tomorrow evening’s Champions League group game.

There were plenty of smiles on display following last Saturday’s 2-3 win over West Ham United in new head coach Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge.

Another welcome sight was the presence of defender Jan Vertonghen and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who are both back in full training and available for selection.

You can see below video footage and photos of the Spurs players in training today.