Video: Chelsea players larking about as training starts
Chelsea’s players appear to be in a good mood as they begin their preparations for this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.
With spirits presumably still high following their dramatic 4-4 draw with Ajax in the Champions League, there were plenty of laughs as Frank Lampard’s squad made their way onto the training pitches at Cobham on Thursday morning.
You can see the Chelsea players larking around at the start of their training session in the video below.
Training underway and the mood is goooooood! 😁 pic.twitter.com/8yn9vOY3i8
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 7, 2019