Video: Chelsea’s Kepa in Spain training

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been training with Spain ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta and Romania.

The Blues star, aged 25, will be hoping to add to his nine caps for his national team.

In the build-up to the games, he has been put through his paces at the team’s base at Las Rozas, outside Madrid.

He also gave an interview (in Spanish) about when he decided to become a goalkeeper.

You can see Kepa in action in Spain training in the video below.