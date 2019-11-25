Video: Dele Alli says he blamed himself for Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli says he blamed himself in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking last week.

The 23-year-old said he couldn’t help but feel partly to blame after the Argentine manager was fired last week.

Alli was speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League group game against Olympiacos.

The England international told reporters: “When it first happened, you just blame yourself.

“You are sad and don’t look at the big picture. We have had some amazing journeys together, we have all grown together, all the players and coaching staff.

“We have achieved a lot in terms of where we have come from. We are thankful to them, you can’t help but feel you are a bit to blame. I gave 110 per cent and sometimes it does not work out. The chairman made his decision. Now as players we have a new manager, we owe the club a lot and we have to start winning games again.”

You can see Alli’s comments about Pochettino’s sacking and the rest of his press conference in the video below.