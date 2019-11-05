Video: Granit Xhaka trains ahead of expected return vs Vitoria

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka trained at the club’s London Colney base yesterday and is expected to return to action against Vitoria in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The Switzerland international has not featured for the Gunners since swearing at the club’s supporters after being jeered when he was substituted against Crystal Palace on October 27. He was left out of the Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool and was not considered for selection for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

You can see Xhaka and his team-mates in training in the video below.