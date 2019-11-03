Video: Heung-min Son in tears after Andre Gomes horror injury

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific ankle injury in this afternoon’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese star’s foot was left facing the wrong way after a challenge for which Spurs’ Heung-min Son was sent-off.

A devastated Son was in tears after seeing Gomes’ injury. The South Korea international’s challenge had sent a tumbling Gomes careering into right-back Serge Aurier.

The impact left Gomes with a potentially career-threatening injury.

You can see the awful incident unfold in the video below.