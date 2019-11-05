Video: Heung-min Son travels to Red Star Belgrade in first outing since Andre Gomes injury

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has been seen for the first time since he was sent-off for his role in the horror injury suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in last weekend’s Premier League game.

The South Korea international was shown a red card after his challenge sent Gomes crashing into Serge Aurier. Spurs have appealed against the dismissal.

A distraught Son was left in tears when he saw the extent of Gomes’ injury.

Having kept a low profile since, Son joined his team-mates for their flight to Serbia ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade. With a baseball cap pulled low over his face, he appears to remain keen to avoid attention.