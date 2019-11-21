Video: Jose Mourinho says he won’t repeat Man Utd mistakes at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho says he will not repeat mistakes he made at Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach said his 11 months out of the game since being sacked by United last December had given him an opportunity to reflect.

Mourinho said he had made mistakes – though he refused to identify what they were – but that he would not make the same ones again.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking charge of Tottenham, he said: “You never lose your DNA, your identity, you are what you are, the good things and bad. Don’t ask me what the mistakes are but I realised I made mistakes and I’m not going to make the same mistakes. I’ll make new mistakes but not the same.

“I’m relaxed, motivated and ready, and I think the players have felt that in the two days. This is about Tottenham, it’s not about me. You go through periods in life and in this period it’s not about me – it’s about the club, the players and the fans, and I’m here to help them.”

You can watch Mourinho’s first press conference in the video below.