Video: Jose Mourinho’s first interview as Tottenham manager

Jose Mourinho has given his first interview since taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese boss, who was appointed as Spurs head coach this morning, spoke to the club’s in-house TV channel during his first day in the job.

And he appeared to be at pains to ease any concerns within the playing staff – or the boardroom – that he intended to dismantle the current squad.

Mourinho, aged 56, said: “It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have.”

You can watch Mourinho’s first interview as Spurs manager in the video below.