Video: Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson speak ahead of Liverpool vs Napoli

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and left-back Andy Robertson faced the media today ahead of tomorrow evening’s Champions League group game against Napoli.

They held a pre-match press conference as the Reds’ prepare to host the Serie A side at Anfield on Tuesday. The holders are currently sitting at the top of Group E, one point ahead of their Italian opponents.

You can hear what Klopp and Robertson had to say in the build up to the game in the video below.